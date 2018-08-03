PEIANC focusing on 'bite-sized' reminders to help newcomers integrate to P.E.I.

Newcomers have to remember a lot of information when they immigrate to the Island.

That's why the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada focuses its education campaign on "bite-sized" reminders about the Island's laws and customs.

"They get an overwhelming amount of information. They're facing a new culture, a different language, a different way of doing things," said PEIANC executive director Craig Mackie.

'Help them better settle and integrate'

On July 30, the PEIANC sent out a reminder via Facebook, Twitter and email that it's illegal to smoke in a vehicle with a minor inside, even with the windows open.

It was the first part of a summer education campaign designed to "help them better settle and integrate on Prince Edward Island," Mackie said.

Moving to a new country means learning new rules. Keeping track of different laws can be tough, so here's a little reminder.<br><br>On PEI, smoking is not permitted in any vehicle while a child under 19 is present, even if a window, door, sunroof or roof is open <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/itsthelaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#itsthelaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/RkhPHtTt40">pic.twitter.com/RkhPHtTt40</a> —@PEIANC

"We're also going to remind them about texting and driving, drinking and driving, car seats for children, usage of seat belts, cell phones."

Closer to the fall, newcomers will be reminded not to pass a school bus when its lights are flashing, Mackie said.

"That's another one that's critically important for newcomers to understand."

'It's OK to go out and engage'

The PEIANC also alerts newcomers to interesting events that could help them settle in.

"[It's] letting them know that it's OK to go out and engage with different activities."

The information is in English, but the hope is some newcomers who speak multiple languages will share it with others in their native language, Mackie said.

'We try to keep the language simple and straightforward,' Mackie says. (CBC)

These reminders are mostly timed for the summer because that's when a lot of families arrive, so they can get their kids into school for the year, he said.

"If we do it in small, bite-sized bits of info, we find it a little easier to absorb, plus we try to keep the language simple and straightforward."

Using police services

These reminders are not new for the association, Mackie said. One topic they've focused on before is the existence of 911 for emergencies.

"There are people coming from countries where you don't phone the police or the fire department. Here, it's OK to do that and it's safe to do that."

The association holds information sessions throughout the year with groups like police and fire departments.

And though they may be new to P.E.I., many share a common passion with Islanders.

"A lot of newcomers love to fish, so we hold an information session with P.E.I. conservation officers on the rules and regulations around recreational fishing," Mackie said.

More P.E.I. news