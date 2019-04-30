New program launched to help newcomer women enter P.E.I.'s workforce

A new program helping newcomer women in P.E.I. join the workforce is launching in Charlottetown and Summerside next month.

The first group for the Newcomer Work Ready program will run for four months and is being delivered by the Confederation Group. The program is funded by the federal government and managed by Skills PEI.

"Sometimes it's harder for women to manage the obligations that they have been encumbered with at home and still enter the workforce," said Confederation Group President Blake Doyle.

"We want to give them the tools and the confidence so they're empowered to get into the market and achieve their goals."

The program is designed for women who either have had professional experience and want to get back to work, or women who are interested in working for the first time, Doyle said.

"For me, the opportunity is how do you get people from a foreign environment, transplant them into P.E.I., adapt to this culture, and then participate and thrive in our labour market," he said.

"Our labour market needs more participation."

'Engaged, employed and participating'

The curriculum developed by the Confederation Group will feature English as a Second Language training, tours to familiarize participants with the P.E.I. labour market as well as guest presenters, including other immigrant women who have been successful working in the province.

The program will help participants establish contacts in different industries and businesses, and, ideally, secure work placements that fit their interests, abilities and skills.

Doyle said the program has received a good response to date, but the more interested women the better.

"The ultimate goal is to make sure people are engaged, employed and participating in the labour market," said Doyle.

The program is now looking to fill spots for groups in Charlottetown and Summerside before beginning in late March.

More from CBC P.E.I.