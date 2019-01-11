Province explores how to say welcome to P.E.I.

A new series of focus groups is trying to find how to make newcomers feel welcome on P.E.I.

Participants will be asked about their experience arriving in their community and if they feel included. The information gathered will then be used to help create a Welcoming Communities Program.

The program aims to give towns resources to help retain new residents.

"We're wanting to make sure that communities are doing initiatives that people will feel impacted by," said Amie Swallow MacDonald, director of rural and regional development with the province.

"And also that … communities feel are feasible to do."

The province will include representatives from communities and service groups for feedback on what kinds of projects are possible.

Currently a majority of immigrants in settle in Charlottetown. The province hopes the program will help other communities attract and retain immigrants.

"We want to make sure that that population grows all across the Island," said Swallow MacDonald.

"It's making sure that … there's a sense of feeling inclusive in those communities. And that's for everybody right? Whether you're new or you've been there your whole life, it's important to make sure that you feel included in your community and that you can contribute."

The focus groups are part of a joint initiative between ACOA, the Central Development Corporation and the province. It will cost $33,000 to develop the Welcoming Communities Program, with funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The first focus group is Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Rural Action Centre in Alberton.