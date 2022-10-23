Newcomers hope community garden grows friendships as well as food
Ground being prepared so flowers, vegetables can be planted in spring
Some newcomers to P.E.I. are helping create a community garden in Charlottetown.
The ground was tilled this weekend and soil put down for flowers and vegetables to be planted in the spring at J. Frank Macauley Park.
Rhea Szarics, who is helping with the project, says community gardens are about much more than coming together to plant seeds — it also builds human connections.
"I just feel so privileged I have gotten to work with a group of six amazing people," Szarics said. "It's just been great to get to know them, build relationships with them. I really hope that over the course of the next few weeks we are able to create something that will last, you know, five to 10 years."
The group will be out at the park again next weekend creating raised beds for people who may struggle with mobility.
Susie Zavala, who moved to P.E.I. just over a year ago, said everyone is welcome to join.
"The hope is absolutely that more newcomers will use the community garden as a hub to get together, to form relationships, form community but also we want to be very inclusive and welcome anyone who would like to garden here."
With files from Tony Davis
