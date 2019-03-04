Weather could make New Year's Eve travel 'challenging'
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement
The roads on P.E.I. are a little tricky Monday morning, and serious weather challenges are forecast for New Year's Eve.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three counties for Tuesday evening.
Many Island roads have a light covering of snow Monday morning. Flurries are expected to continue, but will ease off through the day and driving conditions are expected to improve.
Slushy / sloppy roads on route 3 heading to Montague with occasional snow squalls.—@GinFit4u
Heavier snow is forecast for Tuesday.
"It is going to be a little challenging for travelling," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.
"Anyone travelling should try and travel early in the day tomorrow, because they'll be snow starting early in the afternoon."
Abraham expects roads will be snow-covered for much of the afternoon and into the evening as snow continues to fall. He expects the snow will changeover to snow pellets close to midnight, with a possibility of freezing rain.
Environment Canada is forecasting a total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, with winds gusting over 60 km/h.
With files from Island Morning
