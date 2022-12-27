Charlottetown to hold New Year's Eve celebration at Founders' Hall

Charlottetown is ringing in the New Year on Saturday with a nine-hour celebration aimed at all ages.

Free, family-friendly programming will begin at 11 a.m. at Founders' Food Hall & Market on the waterfront.

Among the highlights will be music by the Taylor Swift tribute band Swift Kick. They will play before and after the fireworks, which are scheduled for 7 p.m.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day, as well as face painting, ice-cream making, crafting and a DJ dance.

"It's a great event for Islanders and visitors who want to make the most of their New Year's in the city," said Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., in a news release.

"With programming wrapping up at 8 p.m., there's still plenty of time to continue exploring the downtown food and drink scene and enjoy the festive ambience."