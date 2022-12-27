Charlottetown to hold New Year's Eve celebration at Founders' Hall
Free, family-friendly programming includes Taylor Swift tribute band
Charlottetown is ringing in the New Year on Saturday with a nine-hour celebration aimed at all ages.
Free, family-friendly programming will begin at 11 a.m. at Founders' Food Hall & Market on the waterfront.
Among the highlights will be music by the Taylor Swift tribute band Swift Kick. They will play before and after the fireworks, which are scheduled for 7 p.m.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day, as well as face painting, ice-cream making, crafting and a DJ dance.
"It's a great event for Islanders and visitors who want to make the most of their New Year's in the city," said Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., in a news release.
"With programming wrapping up at 8 p.m., there's still plenty of time to continue exploring the downtown food and drink scene and enjoy the festive ambience."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?