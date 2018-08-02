Slow-speed chase opens new year for Charlottetown police

Police on Prince Edward Island report a relatively quiet New Year's Eve, but police in Charlottetown were involved in a chase on the morning of New Year's Day.

Police received a complaint about a possible drunk driver on St. Peters Road just before 9 a.m.

The vehicle didn't stop for police, but did not speed away either, according to a news release. Police were able to eventually pull the vehicle over and arrested both occupants.

The driver, a 27-year-old Summerside man, was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, mischief and breach of probation.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Charlottetown man, was charged with mischief, failure to comply with an undertaking and breach of probation. He also faces unrelated theft charges.

People staying in

RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh described New Year's Eve as quiet.

Eveleigh said there was one impaired driving arrest in Prince County, a couple of noise complaints, and a couple of weather-related collisions.

The weather forecast was poor New Year's Eve, and Eveleigh said there were occasional whiteouts. That may have led to a quieter night, he said.

"It may be because of the weather," he said.

"A lot of people are staying at home and tending to celebrate it more with family and friends than going out."

Summerside police said they picked up one person who was intoxicated, who was released once they sobered up.

