New Charlottetown gallery features work of 3 Island artists

Three P.E.I. visual artists are collaborating in a new shared studio gallery space in downtown Charlottetown.

The studio gallery is on Fitzroy Street and will be open twice a week.

"I think folks don't necessarily want to be online as often as they have been over the past couple of years," said Danielle White, one of the artists involved.

"We're noticing a lot more of a resurgence in in-person interactions and figuring out how to do in-person markets again and how to have physical locations again," White told Mary-Helen McLeese on Mainstreet P.E.I.

'I think you need the stimulus of being around other creative people,' says artist Danielle White. (CBC/Tony Davis)

The new location is more of a studio space that will be open as a gallery from time to time, said White.

"I think it's actually going to be quite bright and wonderful to work in," she said.

White and her partner John Cox, also a visual artist on P.E.I., opened a small seasonal gallery in Stanley Bridge this past summer.

The marina where that gallery was located was damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona in September.

Even before the storm hit, however, White was already trying to find a studio space for herself and Cox that could stay open year-round, she said.

"The storm hit actually right as I was beginning my search in earnest for space," said White.

Paintings by White are on display at the new gallery. (Submitted by Danielle White)

The artists were hoping to open in mid-November, but Fiona pushed everything back.

"One of the things that we've learned over the past few years, and I'm sure we're not alone, is to leave things a little bit flexible," said White.

"Be prepared for some waves coming at you sideways. And so we haven't defined exactly what everything will be and exactly what we're going to do just yet."

Excited to show art in-person

The third artist involved in the studio gallery is painter Emily Howard.

"She does landscape paintings, which is what I do, and we have a lot of similar values and a lot of similar goals," said White.

"Having a third person allows us to sort of diversify a little bit and we can share costs."

Working from home for so long during the pandemic has been challenging, said White, and she's excited to be able to show people her art in-person again.

"Everyone's in their little silos, and though that can be very productive, after a little while, I think you need the stimulus of being around other creative people," said White.

The gallery opened Dec. 8 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.