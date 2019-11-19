Doctoral candidate researching the lives of gay men from rural P.E.I.

A UPEI doctoral candidate in the field of clinical psychology is looking for participants in a study on the impact of rural life on gay men living on the Island.

Joshua Peters said he was inspired to do the study, which will be his dissertation, by his own experience growing up as a gay man in the province.

"Growing up here, I experienced a lot of general support from the community … I also experienced a lot of bullying growing up and a lot of trauma resulting from that," he said. "So a lot of painful memories there, within both the school system and other systems more broadly in the community.

"That being said though, there was a lot of really beautiful things about growing up on P.E.I. that got me to come back here and hopefully be able to improve the places where it may be struggling."

Mentoring younger folk

The study consists of sets of three-hour interviews in which Peters asks participants to share their experiences, looking to find common themes.

He said many Islanders were eager to reach out to him and recount their stories.

"There is just a lot of people out there who have those painful bits in their life that they are hoping to have people understand and see, but also to be able to provide mentorship to the younger folks and recognizing that their identities are valid and that there's a lot of people out there that will love them," he said.

Peters said he hopes his research leads to better mental health resources being available for people going through similar experiences. Once he finishes the program, he intends to stay on the Island to open a private practice helping the LGBTQ community.

Anyone looking to participate in the study should call 902-417-1390. Peters said he's particularly looking forward to talking with men over the age of 70, as he still hasn't heard back much from people in that demographic.

