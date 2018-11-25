New Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley complete

With private bedrooms and private washrooms, large dining areas and outdoor space, the new Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., is officially complete.

The 22-bed long-term care facility will replace the existing Stewart Memorial Home located nearby. Residents will move into the new building Dec. 5.

"The place is looking beautiful and it's coming to life," said Gayle Lamont, the long-term care administrator for East Prince.

The common areas in the new Stewart Memorial Home are already decorated for Christmas. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

$8.4-million building

The new building has been in the works for several years. The province announced in 2015 that the Stewart Memorial Home, as well as the Riverview Manor in Montague, would be replaced.

However, construction was delayed, beginning in 2017.

The new building cost $8.4 million, with $4.5 million coming from the federal government.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell says the new facility will better meet the needs of residents. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Robert Mitchell, the minister of health and wellness, said the completed home offers many features that will enhance the daily experience for residents.

"It's really great to be able to provide that home for them that they so justly deserve," said Mitchell.

Each resident will have a private room and private bathroom. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

More privacy, more space

Lamont said there are some cases of four residents sharing a washroom in the current building. In the new building, each resident will have their own bedroom and private washroom.

"That really provides a lot of security and comfort and privacy, and maintains their dignity in a way that … those basic needs are going to be met in a very private way."

Gayle Lamont stands at the entrance to a room in the new Stewart Memorial Home. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

She said residents were consulted during the design process on what they would like to see in the new building. A larger dining space was one of the main requests.

"What they really do want in those spaces is the opportunity to have eating areas or dining experiences where their family members could come and visit and maybe dine with them," Lamont said. "Or they could dine with some of their neighbours in the facility and not feel like it's really congested."

Plans for old building undecided

Once residents move into the new facility, it is not clear what will happen to the old building, which has been deemed surplus by the province.

The province put out a request for proposals last year, looking for a non-profit group interested in using the building. In June, it extended the period for submissions for another three months.

Paula Biggar, the minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy, said one non-profit group has shown interest in the property.

Construction on the new Riverview Manor in Montague is nearly complete. The building is expected to be ready early in 2019.

More P.E.I. news