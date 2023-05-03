Former auditor general Jane MacAdam appointed as senator for P.E.I.

Jane MacAdam, who served as Prince Edward Island's auditor general from 2013 to 2020, will fill one of the Island's two vacant seats in Canada's Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

MacAdam will join Sen. Percy Downe and Sen. Brian Francis as P.E.I. representatives in the Senate. One vacancy remains unfilled after the retirements of Mike Duffy in 2021 and Diane Griffin in 2022.

Senators examine and revise legislation, conduct investigations into issues of national interest, and represent regional interests. There are 105 seats in the Senate compared to 333 in the House of Commons, so Prince Edward Island's four senators have a greater share of seats than the province's four Members of Parliament do.

MacAdam is a chartered professional accountant with over 40 years of experience in legislative auditing. She was the auditor general during the P.E.I. government's failed e-gaming initiative.

Senator named for N.L. as well

MacAdam was one of two senators appointed by the Governor-General on Wednesday.

Iris Petten, an entrepreneur, community volunteer, and senior executive with over 35 years of experience in the fishing industry, will represent Newfoundland and Labrador in the Red Chamber.

MacAdam and Petten were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians, according to a news release issued by the federal government.

In the release, Trudeau said he looks forward to working with the two new independent senators.

"I know that their unique perspectives, wealth of knowledge, and passion for people will help them be strong voices for Atlantic Canadians."