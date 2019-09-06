Province and UPEI release details on new residence
Residence will increase housing capacity to 15 per cent of student body
UPEI will soon have its fourth residence on campus.
More details on a new 260-bed building that will bring the capacity of university housing from 9.4 per cent of the student body to 15 per cent were announced at UPEI on Friday.
The $60 million infrastructure project is expected to be done by 2022 and complete UPEI's transition to a temporary athletes' village for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Following the games the residence will provide year-round housing for post-secondary students.
"Students are facing the same housing challenges as many Islanders," said Premier Dennis King in a release.
"This is a good step forward to help students focus on what matters most to them. The stability of knowing they have a place to call home all year long will positively add to their student experience and academic success," King said.
The new housing facility will also include 22,000 square feet for lecture halls and multi-purpose space.
"The new residence facility will also feature a number of classrooms to alleviate some of the pressure on our academic space," said Alaa Abd-El Aziz, UPEI president in a release.
The province is contributing $20 million toward the housing project, with UPEI funding the remaining $40 million.
With files from Tom Steepe
