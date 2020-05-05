Pedestrian dies in P.E.I. highway accident

A Charlottetown man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in eastern P.E.I.

RCMP responded to a call on Route 3 in New Perth, just west of Poole's Corner, at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

The 44 year-old Charlottetown man was pronounced dead at the scene. Road conditions were clear at the time, said RCMP.

The initial investigation suggests the man was walking west along the highway, said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn. The vehicle was travelling east.

"The RCMP express their sympathy to the families. The witnesses to the event, it's very traumatic for them as well," said Gunn.

The highway was closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours to allow a collision analyst to conduct an investigation.

Criminal charges are not expected, said Gunn.

