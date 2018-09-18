Victim of fatal highway crash was Charlottetown man

The funeral for a man who died in a highway accident in eastern P.E.I. on Friday was held Tuesday morning.

Eighty-three-year-old John Scott MacPhail of Charlottetown died when the car he was driving struck a truck on Route 3 in New Perth.

MacPhail was the father of eight, grandfather of 16, and great-grandfather of 14.

He was remembered at a funeral service at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Belfast.

