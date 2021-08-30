No one ended up getting injured after two houses caught fire on P.E.I. this weekend.

An elderly couple is safe and sound after a fire engulfed their older style farm home in New Perth.

The Montague fire department responded to the call Saturday afternoon. Fire Chief Danny Thomson said the home's metal roof kept the heat in, presenting a challenge for the firefighters.

"Structurally the frame is still standing," he said. "But the interior is demolished."

The Cardigan fire department also responded to the call.

Thomson said he was told that the person who'd seen the fire from the road notified the house's two occupants. The couple was later sent to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, but there were no injuries.

'A fair amount of damage'

Earlier that day, another house caught fire at Sheep Pond. The fire began in the semi-detached garage and quickly spread to the adjacent house.

"It did quite a bit of damage to the main home," Wayne Campbell, fire chief of the Souris volunteer fire department said. "Not a total loss, but a fair amount of damage."

Campbell said a neighbour going down the road noticed the smoke and awoke the homeowners. A couple as well as their teenage child then exited the building unscathed.

The cause of both fires remains undetermined.