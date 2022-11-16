P.E.I. changing design of licence plates

'The traditional, simple design will allow greater visibility as we start getting into six-digit numbering,' says Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle. (Government of P.E.I.)

P.E.I. is introducing a new design for its licence plates — and for the first time, there will be a distinct plate for electric vehicles.

Conservation plates, which have been offered since 2013 for an additional fee, will still be available in the new plate design. Funds from the sale of those plates are donated to the Wildlife Conservation Fund.

Additionally, Island residents will have the new option to purchase a Canada's Food Island licence plate. All proceeds from the sale of these plates will be donated to Island Food Banks.

The cost will remain at $5 for a new licence plate and $10 for a conservation or Canada's Food Island plate and will be available in late December at Access P.E.I. locations across the province. People will not be required to purchase a new design plate upon renewal if their current plate is in good condition.

"It has been almost a decade since Prince Edward Island introduced a new licence plate design and it is time for a refresh," said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Cory Deagle in a news release. "The traditional, simple design will allow greater visibility as we start getting into six-digit numbering."