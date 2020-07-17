P.E.I.'s newest judge is sworn in
Krista MacKay becomes 2nd female provincial court judge in P.E.I.
Krista MacKay was sworn in Friday as P.E.I.'s newest provincial court judge, taking her oaths of office at a ceremony in Summerside.
She joins Nancy Orr and Jeff Lantz as one of three on the bench to hear provincial court cases. She will hear cases in Prince County, starting on Monday.
Judge MacKay said she expects to face complex cases in her court.
"In terms of challenges facing the criminal justice system today, the vast amount of cases that come before the courts have underlying mental health and/or addictions issues, and the problem seems to be getting worse every day," she said.
"Hopefully as we work our way through these changes and challenges, we will see developments to our justice system in P.E.I., such as increased use of restorative justice and the establishment of mental health and addictions courts."
'Gender balance is also changing'
MacKay grew up in Summerside and has been a lawyer for more than 20 years.
She said it's important for the courts to recognize the increased diversity in the community.
"We see more cultural diversity in our courtrooms than ever, and the gender balance is also changing," she said.
"It is not lost on me that with my appointment, as pointed out by Chief Judge Orr, P.E.I. becomes the first province in Canada to have more female provincial court judges than male provincial court judges."
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Sally Pitt
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.