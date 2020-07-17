P.E.I.'s newest judge is sworn in

Krista MacKay was sworn in Friday as P.E.I.'s newest provincial court judge, taking her oaths of office at a ceremony in Summerside.

She joins Nancy Orr and Jeff Lantz as one of three on the bench to hear provincial court cases. She will hear cases in Prince County, starting on Monday.

Judge MacKay said she expects to face complex cases in her court.

"In terms of challenges facing the criminal justice system today, the vast amount of cases that come before the courts have underlying mental health and/or addictions issues, and the problem seems to be getting worse every day," she said.

"Hopefully as we work our way through these changes and challenges, we will see developments to our justice system in P.E.I., such as increased use of restorative justice and the establishment of mental health and addictions courts."

'Gender balance is also changing'

MacKay grew up in Summerside and has been a lawyer for more than 20 years.

Two out of three of P.E.I.'s provincial court judges are now women: Krista MacKay, left, Nancy Orr, centre, with Jeff Lantz, right. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

She said it's important for the courts to recognize the increased diversity in the community.

"We see more cultural diversity in our courtrooms than ever, and the gender balance is also changing," she said.

"It is not lost on me that with my appointment, as pointed out by Chief Judge Orr, P.E.I. becomes the first province in Canada to have more female provincial court judges than male provincial court judges."

