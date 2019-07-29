New program helps seniors battle social isolation in western P.E.I.

A new program to help combat social isolation among seniors launched this week in western P.E.I.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program is run by Transportation West Inc., a transportation service located in the West Prince area.

The non-profit picks seniors up from their homes and brings them to a local restaurant in the area where they get the chance to share a free meal and build new relationships.

Sherry Tremblay, the manager of Transportation West Inc., came up with the idea for the program after seeing her grandfather live alone.

"It is a huge senior population in West Prince and I think it's a population that doesn't get seen enough," she said.

"I think if we do more with … seniors, they're going to contribute more to our communities."

'Meet a new best friend'

Tremblay said getting around in West Prince can be difficult for seniors because of the lack of cabs and public transportation, and she said she hopes this service helps encourage independence among older people in the area.

She said she decided to apply for a grant one year ago and was awarded $25,000 from the federal government. The other $10,000 is coming from Transportation West.

Sherry Tremblay, the manager of Transportation West Inc., says she hopes this program encourages seniors to be gain more independence. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

She said the money is helping to cover all of the the food and transportation costs.

"Most [seniors] are living on a fixed income, so if we can give them the opportunity to get out for free, give them that one day a week where they have something to look forward to, possibly meet a new best friend."

On Monday, 11 people were picked up in Tignish where they spent the afternoon at Our Family Traditions.

We just want to help seniors get out of their house and socialize with other seniors. - Sherry Tremblay, Transportation West Inc.

Melvina DesRoches attended and thought it was a wonderful idea for seniors in the area.

"It's great to keep active … and socialize," she said.

Marie Doucette echoed DesRoches' statements.

"We get a group of people together, new ideas come out.… It's nice to talk to different people," she said.

Tremblay said the program will last 30 to 40 weeks. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Tremblay said the program will run once a week in Alberton, Tignish, O'Leary and Tyne Valley for the next 30 to 40 weeks.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Transportation West Inc.

Tremblay said she hopes the program continues to evolve in the future and encourages feedback from those who are part of the program.

"We just want to help seniors get out of their house and socialize with other seniors," she said.

