New Glasgow, P.E.I., man missing, RCMP request assistance

P.E.I. RCMP are asking for help in finding a New Glasgow man who has been missing since Friday.

Paul Frederick McBain, 58, was last seen at his home at about 3 p.m. Friday. RCMP were called Sunday evening.

Police searched the home and the surrounding area but did not locate McBain. Family and friends are very concerned and said McBain may be disoriented, according to RCMP.

"We're just concerned for his health and his wellbeing so we're just trying to locate him," said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

RCMP are searching the area again Monday morning, and have called in P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue.

McBain is five feet tall with brown eyes, short black hair and a moustache.

Police are asking the public to call 902-368-9300 or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they know anything about where he might be.

More from CBC P.E.I.