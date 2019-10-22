New Glasgow bridge project delayed out of 'respect' for potato harvest

A public meeting is being held Wednesday night about the replacement of the bridge on Route 258 in New Glasgow, P.E.I.

The meeting will be at the Hunter River Lions Club. Work on the $350,000 project will begin Nov. 4.

Neil Lawless, a bridge engineer with the Department of Transportation, said the timeline for the project has been worked around the potato harvest.

"We're purposely delaying our start until after the potato harvest to minimize the impact on the local harvesters," he said.

"We've been in touch with the P.E.I. Potato Board already and we're trying to get a handle on how the harvesters are doing there because the potato harvest is kind of vital to the Island and the local farmers so we're just trying to respect that."

A 13-kilometre detour will be in place while the work is being done. The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 22.

