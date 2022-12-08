Tim Mamye named as Charlottetown's next fire chief

Charlottetown's deputy fire chief Tim Mamye will be taking on a new, larger leadership role in the capital as the city's new fire chief.

Mamye has served as the deputy fire chief since 2011 and has been acting fire chief since March of this year. As fire chief, he's responsible for Charlottetown's two fire stations and leading a team of 12 career and 85 volunteer members.

Prior to returning to Charlottetown in 2011, Mamye was deputy fire chief of 12 Wing Shearwater Fire Department in Nova Scotia, where he led a team of over 50 full-time members providing structural, crash rescue and emergency medical responses.

"We're proud to have Tim Mamye as the new Fire Chief for the City of Charlottetown," said interim CAO Donna Waddell in a release.

"I am confident his leadership and strategic planning will continue to strengthen the safety of our growing community in the years to come."