New program to offer Islanders financial support for fertility treatments

Islanders will soon be able to access financial support for fertility treatments and medications at off-Island clinics.

P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness James Alyward made the announcement Friday.

The new program will provide up to $10,000 a year to people who travel off-Island for fertility treatments like in-vitro fertilization, intrauterine insemination and other associated medications.

The funding will be based on family income, and a family can access the maximum amount of financial support for up to three years.

The fertility support program is set to begin in Jan. 2021.

In a written release, Alyward said the government is committed to reducing barriers to fertility services and supports.

"It is not uncommon for individuals or couples to experience various challenges in starting or growing their family, but fortunately, there are options and medical assistance. This funding will help reduce the financial burden," Alyward said.

While initial testing can be done on P.E.I., fertility treatments like IVF and IUI aren't currently available on the Island.

More P.E.I. news