New ferry schedule between P.E.I., Nova Scotia begins Tuesday

A new schedule for ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has been announced.
Schedule will be in effect from Oct. 15 until Nov. 3
The Northumberland Ferries schedule for Wood Islands, P.E.I., to Caribou, N.S., is scheduled to begin Tuesday and run until Nov. 3.
Here's the new schedule:
- Departing Wood Islands: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Departing Caribou: 8 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
