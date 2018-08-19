New farmers' market in North Bedeque, P.E.I., gives vendors much needed space

The recent opening of George's Island Market in North Bedeque, P.E.I., is providing much-needed space for local vendors and even a competing farmers' market nearby is happy about it.

The new farmers' market opened at the end of July, and celebrated its grand opening this weekend.

"Looking around, we're just really happy with everybody that's here," says Ashley Guergis, who co-owns the market with her father, Edward Guergis.

"It's exactly what we envisioned when we first sat and talked about it."

The pair bought the building in December 2017, and worked for months to transform it into a market.

'There's room for more'

The market is only about a 10-minute drive from the popular Summerside Farmers Market.

But the Guergises say they weren't concerned about having two markets so close together.

"We're not in the business to hurt another market. But we feel that obviously there's room for more vendors, because they're here," said Edward Guergis.

Ashley and Edward Guergis saw there was a need for another farmers' market in the Summerside area. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

At the Summerside Farmers Market, about 40 vendors fill the hall each weekend. The market is at full capacity for vendors and there is a waiting list of more than 30 people who would like to get a spot.

"A lot of those vendors that we can't take have real good products, and if they [George's Island Market] can find a spot for them, we're more than glad to see them do it," said market manager Don MacDonald.

Another market nearby may even help to bring more people to the area, he said.

Variety of vendors

From first-time market vendors, to those who already sell products at other P.E.I. markets, vendors said they are glad to have a new opportunity to sell their goods.

"It's tough for selling vegetables because there are quite a few vendors," said Jolene Richardson, who sells home-grown vegetables such as carrots, cucumber, beans and lettuce.

Her table at George's Island Market is her "first real try at selling produce," and she says so far, she's happy with sales, and the overall experience.

Jolene Richardson is a vendor who sells her home-grown produce at George's Island Market. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

A number of market-goers said they were impressed with the selection and variety of products being sold, and are glad there's a new option for supporting local farmers and artists.

"I think the local people like to go around to all the markets in the morning, so I think this just gives them a second or third choice," said Sonya Thompson, who attended the market for the first time on Saturday.

More P.E.I. news