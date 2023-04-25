P.E.I. seeks input on what province's energy future might — and should — look like

The Prince Edward Island government is asking citizens to weigh in on the future of energy on the Island as the population grows and the threats posed by climate change become more apparent.

Wednesday's release of the P.E.I. Energy Blueprint is designed to jumpstart a series of public consultations as the province crafts its new energy strategy.

"We know that we need to make changes in order to adapt, and this is an opportunity for public input as we build our plan for the next number of years," said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers.

"We know there's a number of things that we think we need to be able to do to make the grid more modern. Some of it's policy, some of it's technology, and some of it's how we produce energy and where."

The blueprint proposes:

a new balance of on- and off-Island energy supply;

drawing energy from a combination of wind, solar, and biofuels;

continuing the switch to electric heating in buildings; and

ongoing growth in the takeup of electric vehicles.

When asked how much has changed since the province tabled its last energy strategy in 2016, Myers had a clear answer: everything.

The shift to electric vehicles is a key piece of P.E.I.'s energy plans. (CBC)

A substantial shift to heat pumps and electric cars helps move the province toward its goal of net zero energy by 2030, and a more ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2040, but it also puts more strain on the electrical grid.

"I know that over the last couple years, people have emailed me and said, 'What happens if everybody gets a heat pump? We'll have a load we can't handle,'" Myers said.

"But these things have all happened in the past. We didn't all have washing machines run by electricity at one point, we didn't all have televisions at one point, we didn't all have houses with lights at one point."

Myers said industry has adapted to enable growth in the past, and the doubts and growing pains being seen now are just another step in electricity growth.

Hitting the ground running

New figures released by Environment and Climate Change Canada this week showed P.E.I.'s emissions have remained largely unchanged since 2013, and actually increased by nearly three per cent in 2021.

But Myers said that with a big push from Islanders, the province can still meet its ambitious target.

"We've seen population growth and our per-capita number is going down, so I think you're gonna see the numbers are gonna go down again here for us," he said.

"I'm still confident that we will reach our 2030 goal."

P.E.I. Energy Minister Steven Meyers says the province hopes to 'hit the ground running' once the energy strategy is complete this fall. (CBC)

The minister encouraged residents with an idea, concept or concern to bring it forward, as these are all key pieces of the conversation.

"There's obviously a lot of discussion that has to happen along the way, but it's exciting to be where we are here today," he said. "I hope that by the fall, when we have our final document, we're able to hit the ground running."

The province is planning a series of community conversations, stakeholder meetings and technical sessions this spring.

Results are expected to be made public by late summer, and the province plans to release its new energy strategy this fall.