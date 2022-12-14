38 new drugs added to P.E.I. formulary

Thirty-eight new medications are being added to the P.E.I. formulary, including two used to treat ovarian cancer — Zejula and Lynparza.

The province made the announcement in a new release issued Wednesday.

It comes out of the $35 million over four years in federal funding to add new drugs covered by the province for P.E.I. residents.

In spring 2021, P.E.I. began the work of reviewing the formulary and drug programs with the goal of identifying the gaps that exist between coverage in the province and the rest of the Atlantic region.

"Improving access to prescription drugs is essential to aiding the many needs of Islanders and this announcement ensures those who use these supports, are able to receive these medications when they need it most and at an appropriate cost," said Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health P.E.I., in the release.

"By adding these critical foundational supports, it is another step forward to improving access to health care on P.E.I."

Among the new new drugs added to the formulary, effective Dec. 28, are: