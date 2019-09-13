Where to find help in P.E.I. during the COVID-19 crisis

In an effort to help Islanders navigate the COVID-19 pandemic together, while they stay apart, the P.E.I. government has created its Islanders Helping Islanders Volunteers Service Directory.

The directory is an initiative put together by political parties on the Island to help people offer and access help in one place, said Minister of Social Development Ernie Hudson in a briefing on Friday afternoon.

"In such uncertain and difficult times, it is important to draw on strong community ties and rely on each other to ensure the wellbeing and inclusion of all Islanders, particularly the most vulnerable," he said.

Hudson said MLAs Cory Deagle, Lynne Lund and Gord McNeilly have spearheaded the collaborative effort to develop the new resource for Islanders in all 27 electoral districts.

The directory includes a list of groups and people from tip-to-tip who are ready to extend a helping hand. It has hundreds of numbers and emails and Hudson expects it to grow over the coming days.

'We can continue to serve'

Other online resources include the Caremongering group on Facebook, which has over 3,000 members all sharing ideas and and tips on self-isolation and physical distancing as well as helping each other during times like this.

As well, organizations and individuals across the Island are providing services like senior check-ins, dog walking and grocery drop-offs.

Groups like the Souris Lions Club, which has been offering medication drop-offs to residents as their regular programming has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

There's a group of Lions Club members that are ready to help. — Allan Campbell

"Our initiative to partner with our local grocers and our pharmacies is just one idea that we came up with ... where we can still continue to serve that community when it needs it the most," said Allan Campbell, president of the club.

"Of course we have a number of people for different reasons, whether they're seniors or self-isolating, that, you know, are not able to go out and do their own shopping and there's a group of Lions Club members that are ready to help," he said.

Hudson said Island organization's or groups wishing to add their contact information to the directory are encouraged to get in touch with their MLA.

Those looking to access the directory for help can head to the province's website. In addition to the directory, Islanders can call 1-833-533-9333 for answers to general questions about COVID-19.

