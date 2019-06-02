New digital signs for Cornwall could help attract visitors
Signs will likely cost the town about $15K each
Cornwall, P.E.I., could soon be sporting three new digital reader board signs with the aim of drawing in more visitors.
The digital sign that was taken down during the construction of the Cornwall bypass will also be going up again soon. This time it will be located closer to the town hall and will promote various town activities and notices.
The new digital signs will likely cost the town about $15,000 each.
"This is just another avenue to make sure we're reaching residents of Cornwall and folks that are coming from other communities of P.E.I., or maybe from out of province, to make sure they have an opportunity to visit our town," said Deputy Mayor Cory Stevenson.
Stevenson said council hopes to have money in next year's municipal budget to put a sign up at each end of the bypass.
