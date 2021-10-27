Skip to Main Content
PEI

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. Wednesday

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Wednesday. 

Two cases are people in their 40s who recently travelled off-Island

CBC News ·
P.E.I. now has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 317 positive cases since the pandemic began. (Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press)

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Wednesday in a written release. 

The two people are in their 40s and have recently travelled outside of Prince Edward Island.

Contact tracing is complete and they're self-isolating, Dr. Heather Morrison said. 

There's also a flight exposure notification.

  • Air Canada flight 7462 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Tuesday, Oct. 26. 

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site, officials advise. 

P.E.I. now has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 317 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Everyone encouraged follow routine prevention:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
  • Get vaccinated.
  • Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places.
  • Stay home if you are not feeling well.
  • Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Keep your circle of contacts small.
  • Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart.
  • Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles.
  • Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops.
  • Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now