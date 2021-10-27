Two new COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. Wednesday
There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Wednesday.
Two cases are people in their 40s who recently travelled off-Island
There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Wednesday in a written release.
The two people are in their 40s and have recently travelled outside of Prince Edward Island.
Contact tracing is complete and they're self-isolating, Dr. Heather Morrison said.
There's also a flight exposure notification.
- Air Canada flight 7462 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site, officials advise.
P.E.I. now has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 317 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Everyone encouraged follow routine prevention:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
- Get vaccinated.
- Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places.
- Stay home if you are not feeling well.
- Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Keep your circle of contacts small.
- Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart.
- Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles.
- Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops.
- Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?