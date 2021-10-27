Two new COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. Wednesday

There are two new COVID-19 cases confirmed on P.E.I., the Chief Public Health Office announced Wednesday in a written release.

The two people are in their 40s and have recently travelled outside of Prince Edward Island.

Contact tracing is complete and they're self-isolating, Dr. Heather Morrison said.

There's also a flight exposure notification.

Air Canada flight 7462 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site, officials advise.

P.E.I. now has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 317 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Everyone encouraged follow routine prevention: