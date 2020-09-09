2 new COVID cases on P.E.I. announced Wednesday

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed another two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases on the Island to 11.

One is a woman in her 30s, an essential worker not related to health care, who travelled internationally. The other is a man in his 20s who travelled internationally, a written release from the province said.

"Both have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and completed routine testing as part of the standard public health protocols," the release said.

All 11 active cases continue to do well and remain in self-isolation, and are being followed daily by public health nursing. Contact tracing is being completed, the release said.

"Certain travel into P.E.I. is permitted with pre-travel approval," the release explained. "Residents of provinces and territories outside of Atlantic Canada who are essential workers; those entering the province for emergency medical purposes, including patients and a support person; new and returning students and their parents or guardians; people who have custody agreements; and Canadian citizens or permanent residents moving to the Island. Individuals may also apply federally to travel internationally as part of the family reunification process."

The province said there are also exceptional or compassionate circumstances as to why people may be permitted to travel to P.E.I., including to attend a P.E.I. post-secondary institution, to support a person in palliative care, or to attend a wake, funeral or burial. Dependents or spouses of P.E.I. residents may also receive permission.

All travellers from outside the Atlantic provinces must self-isolate and be tested, the release noted.

P.E.I. has had a total of 55 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, all of which have been travel-related.

