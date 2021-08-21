P.E.I. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

The province's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced on Saturday that a person in their 30s, one in their 20s and another who's between 10 and 19 years old contracted the disease.

The province says all individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing has been done and they are now self-isolating.

Public Health has issued two flight exposure notifications. Anyone who travelled on WestJet flight WS330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Aug. 19 or Air Canada flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing the same day and arriving on Aug. 20 are advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested should any develop.

P.E.I. now has seven active cases, and a total case count of 224.

