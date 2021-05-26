2 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I., potential exposure sites announced

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases on the Island to nine.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced Friday a person in their 60s and a child under 10 have contracted the disease. Both recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Contact tracing has been completed, and both people are now self-isolating.

Public health has identified the following places in Charlottetown as potential exposures sites:

Papa Joe's Restaurant (345 University Ave.) : Sunday, Aug. 8 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Cow's Ice Cream (150 Queen St.): Sunday, Aug. 8 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Simmons Pool (170 North River Rd.) : Tuesday, Aug. 10 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fishbones Oyster Bar and Grill (136 Richmond St.): Tuesday, Aug. 10 between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Officials are urging unvaccinated people who were at those places during the specified times to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while they await the results. All individuals at risk of having been exposed, including those who have been vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms.

Public health also announced that two previously reported cases had been confirmed as cases of the highly contagious delta variant.

The province now has had a total case count of 218.

