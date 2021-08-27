P.E.I. reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.

The province's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced the five new cases, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, on Friday. Contract tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating.

Three of the individuals are in their 20s, one is in their 30s and one is under the age of 10.

No flight exposure notifications have been released.

Meanwhile, the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch (PSB) and La Commission scolaire de langue française (CSLF) announced earlier Friday they are taking the advice of the Chief Public Health Office, and will require masks for students and staff on buses and in some parts of schools this fall, said a written news release Friday.

As of Thursday, 91 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine and 79.6 per cent had received two doses.

Islanders over the age of 12 are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

P.E.I. now has eight active cases, and a total case count of 230 since the pandemic hit the Island last year.