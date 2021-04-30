2 new cases bring P.E.I.'s overall COVID-19 pandemic tally to 181

Prince Edward Island has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the week draws to a close, the Chief Public Health Office said Friday.

"The new cases include an individual in their 20s and an individual in their 50s," a news release said. "Both individuals recently travelled outside the Atlantic region, and tested positive through routine testing. They are in self-isolation and being followed daily by public health."

The province has now had 181 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, with two hospitalizations so far and no deaths.

P.E.I. currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19.

The latest cases triggered a flight exposure alert regarding Air Canada Flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Wednesday, April 28.

Dr. Heather Morrison's office noted that everyone on incoming flights is already supposed to be following isolation requirements, but they are also being asked to be on the lookout for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing clinic if any develop.

Vaccinations continue

On a separate front Friday, provincial officials said P.E.I. "continues to be on track to provide a vaccine to all eligible Islanders aged 16 and over before July 1."

An email to CBC News said 53,202 doses of vaccine had been given out as of Wednesday. A total of 42,617 people have been immunized with one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,585 have gotten both the doses recommended.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic region on Friday:

Nova Scotia announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 589 active cases.

announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 589 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, for 33 active cases. There are also three presumptive cases, including a person in hospital.

confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, for 33 active cases. There are also three presumptive cases, including a person in hospital. New Brunswick has 15 new cases, including nine N.B. workers who are isolating outside the province, and there are 127 active cases.

More from CBC P.E.I.