3 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. announced Saturday

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One of the individuals is under the age of 10, one is in their 40s and one is in their 60s, according to a news release.

"Two of the individuals are close contacts associated with the outbreak at West Royalty Elementary School and have been in isolation," the release states. "These two individuals previously tested negative and then tested positive on a second or subsequent test.

"One of the individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is complete."

Prince Edward Island has 46 active cases and has had 281 cases since the pandemic began.

"In addition, almost 90 per cent of the remaining West Royalty Elementary School students, who are not in self-isolation, were tested yesterday at the pop-up clinic at the school and all these results were negative," the release states.

Any student who was not tested on Sept. 16 or Sept. 17 will be contacted to arrange for testing prior to returning to school.

The P.E.I. Department of Education announced classes will resume Monday at West Royalty Elementary School and Ecole La-Belle Cloche.

There are public exposure notifications related to recent cases:

Anyone who visited these locations during these times should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19, and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Prince Edward Island currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 281 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Negative tests are not permanent

In the news release, Morrison said individuals who have tested negative should continue to monitor COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.

"It is very important that those who have been tested and received a negative result continue monitoring for symptoms and be re-tested if any develop. One negative test means you are negative on that day, but you may become positive in the days ahead," Morrison said.

Any Island resident or visitor experiencing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested and take extra precautions until more is known about the extent of COVID-19 transmission in P.E.I.

Drop-in test clinic locations and hours: