P.E.I. officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases

Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.

"Two of the individuals are in their 20s and the other individual is between the ages of 10 and 19," the statement said.

"One of the cases travelled within Atlantic Canada and two of the cases travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is underway."

The news release gave no information on the vaccination status of the three people.

Prince Edward Island has now had 211 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

More from CBC P.E.I.