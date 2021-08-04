P.E.I. officials confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases
Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.
New cases involve three travellers, two in their 20s and one aged between 10 and 19
Prince Edward Island has three new COVID-19 cases involving travel, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release late Wednesday.
"Two of the individuals are in their 20s and the other individual is between the ages of 10 and 19," the statement said.
"One of the cases travelled within Atlantic Canada and two of the cases travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is underway."
The news release gave no information on the vaccination status of the three people.
Prince Edward Island has now had 211 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?