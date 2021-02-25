Summerside residents put on alert after 3 new P.E.I. cases detected

A cluster of three new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday evening by Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison.

The cluster consists of three males in their 20s. The cases are currently under investigation and contact tracing is underway, a written release said, promising a public update Friday.

Any Islanders in Summerside with any symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to get tested Friday and self-isolate until results come back, the release said. There will be increased testing capacity available at Slemon Park.

Prince Edward Island now has six active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 120 cases since the pandemic began.

Two of those active cases were announced yesterday after two women travelled within Atlantic Canada. Upon their return there was a public exposure Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon at the Toys R Us store in Charlottetown.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.