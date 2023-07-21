P.E.I.'s new chief coroner looking to give office an update

P.E.I.'s new chief coroner is looking to modernize the office.

Dr. Brandon Webber took over the position after the resignation of Dr. Terry Magennis last month. As chief coroner, he will oversee the provincial Office of the Chief Coroner and act as a liaison with the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

Webber is stepping into the new role just as the office is working on a comprehensive review of its services.

"It involves steering committee, jurisdictional scans from across Canada, and really an in-detail review of how the office is operating, where some of the inefficiencies are, and where we can improve," he said.

"What I'm most excited for [is] modernizing the office, as well as making it as efficient as possible, and improving how we communicate with the public and families as well. So really trying to serve Islanders as best as possible."

Webber said that as a chief coroner, he can meet counterparts from other jurisdictions across Canada to share policies and discuss newly developed techniques.

He said updating the office could involve more training for staff, including continuing education for coroners to strengthen best practices.

Solving the puzzle

Including the new chief coroner, P.E.I. has five coroners who are on call 24/7 to investigate any unexplained, unexpected or unnatural death.

"The vast majority of the deaths that we investigate do end up being natural, but it's really [about] the unknown," Webber said.

"Somebody dies at home alone, it was not witnessed or expected, and we really have to investigate to try and piece together the puzzle and figure out what happened."

Webber has been a provincial coroner since 2020 and took on the deputy chief coroner position over a year ago. Before that, he was a family doctor.

You have to have a good degree of curiosity in trying to find answers. - Dr. Brandon Webber

"It's just a completely different experience from the day to day of being a medical doctor, where you're dealing with the living, and now you're investigating a death," he said. "A big part of it is problem solving. You have to have a good degree of curiosity in trying to find answers.

"And then there's always the benefit of being able to be there for families during one of the worst moments in their lives. People really remember what you do and what you say.... Just being able to be there providing the best services possible is a really rewarding experience."

Webber said the timeline for the review isn't solid yet, but that it is in its final stages.