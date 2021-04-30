7 new constables sworn in to Charlottetown police services
2 of the new officers will fill new positions
Seven new constables were sworn in at Charlottetown City Hall this Friday, the single largest hiring of new officers since the city amalgamated in 1995, according to city hall.
Two of the officers will be filling new positions as a result of additional funding for the city's police department. The rest will be serving roles that already exist on the service.
"It's just not the bodies to fill the shifts, it's the level of enthusiasm, the excitement, the revitalization of the police service through the injection of new members," Police Chief Brad MacConnell said.
"You know when you start a career and … it's just meant to be? That's kind of where I'm at right now with policing," said Holly Hartlen, one of the new officers. "I'm very, very lucky that I found the career for me and that I'm able to do it so close to home."
According to its website, Charlottetown Police Services has about 75 sworn and civilian members.
With files from Wayne Thibodeau
