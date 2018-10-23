Downtown Charlottetown looking for 'huge impact' from new library

Inspired by the success of the new central library in Halifax, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. has been leading a group making plans for a new library in the P.E.I. capital.

DCI has announced a plan to move the library out of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, across Queen Street to the Dominion Building.

"It will make a huge impact on our commercial and residential community," said DCI executive director Dawn Alan.

"The design, front and back will change the dynamics of both Queen and Pownal Streets."

The new 40,000 square foot library would occupy the ground floor of the Dominion Building. It would include youth space, learning commons, a café, a media/technology lounge, an art gallery, flexible space, meeting space, outdoor performance pads, and a second floor outdoor terrace.

Province enthusiastic

The library would cater to all demographics from toddlers to seniors, and be a creative hub for the downtown, says DCI.

The facility would be owned by a non-profit, community-based organization. As a provincial library, the province would continue to provide services, books, and staffing.

Education and Early Learning Minister Jordan Brown said the province is looking forward to being an enthusiastic partner at the table.

A working group led by DCI is currently investigating financial viability, including securing financial support from the federal government. It is hopeful financial details can be worked out this fall, and the new library will be open by this time next year.

