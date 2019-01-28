3 new cases of salmonella linked to raw breaded chicken products on P.E.I.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating three new cases of Islanders sick from salmonella linked to raw breaded chicken products, according to a press release.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases on P.E.I. is now up to five, the agency said in the release.

The latest cases are attached to a recall announced on Friday of Crisp and Delicious Breast Nuggets, which are sold in 1.6 kilogram packages with a best before date of July 19, 2019, according to the agency

People are being advised not to eat this product and make sure frozen breaded chicken products are cooked thoroughly before eating them.

54 cases across Canada

The Public Health Agency says no Islanders have been hospitalized or died from this latest illness.

Currently, there are 54 cases of illness across the country linked to this outbreak including B.C. with four cases, Alberta with 11, Saskatchewan with one, Manitoba with three, Ontario with 20, Quebec with four, New Brunswick with two, Nova Scotia with five and Newfoundland and Labrador with one.

The Public Health Agency of Canada wants people eating frozen breaded chicken products to take care in cooking them.

Chicken should not be cooked in a microwave because uneven heat may lead to incomplete cooking, the agency said.

As of April 2018, manufacturers were given new directives by the CFIA to have no detectable levels of salmonella in their products but people are urged to cook chicken thoroughly to be safe.

