15 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 on P.E.I.

There are 15 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on P.E.I., including two in intensive care, the Chief Public Health Office said Monday.

According to a news release, there are also five other people in hospital who were admitted for other reasons and were COVID-19 positive on admission, or tested positive after being admitted.

There are 234 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. and 512 recoveries, as of 8 a.m. AT Monday. Those numbers are for Saturday and Sunday combined.

The new cases are still under investigation.

2,152 active cases

There are 2,152 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and a total of 7,779 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days, the province has averaged 214 cases per day.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison encouraged Islanders to receive COVID-19 booster shots, and children to be fully vaccinated to prevent severe symptoms of the coronavirus.

"There are a variety of ways for Islanders to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, with many appointments available, as well as walk-ins," she said in a news release.

As of Saturday, 96.6 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.4 per cent were fully vaccinated. For children ages five to 11, 65.7 per cent had one dose and 11.2 per cent have received their second dose.

P.E.I. went into a two-week circuit breaker on Jan.18, which ended Monday.

Update on locations with outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West.

Atlantic Baptist.

Beach Grove Home.

Clinton View Lodge.

Garden Home.

South Shore Villa.

Summerset Manor.

Community-care facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge.

Corrigan Home (new outbreak).

Early learning and child-care centres:

17 centres with cases of COVID-19.

Five centres open.

Two centres closed.

10 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity.

Hospitals (one facility with outbreak):

Prince County Hospital.

Other congregate settings: