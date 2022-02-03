2 in ICU, 12 in hospital related to COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced that there are now 12 individuals in hospital due to COVID-19, including two people in the intensive care unit.

Three other individuals were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19 on admission or after being admitted.

There are 186 new cases of COVID-19 and 157 new recoveries. These new cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 2,282 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 8,565 cases total.

P.E.I. is averaging 215 new cases per day over the last seven days.

Island schools with cases are listed on the Public Schools Branch website.

Outbreaks at high-risk locations

The outbreak at St. Eleanor's House is now declared over.

There are 24 early learning and child-care centres with cases of COVID-19. Five centres are open, five centres are closed and 14 centres are operating at modified or reduced capacity.

Here are updates on outbreaks at other high-risk locations:

Long-term care facilities : Andrews of Park West. Atlantic Baptist. Beach Grove Home. Clinton View Lodge. Garden Home. South Shore Villa. Summerset Manor.



: Community care facilities : Bevan Lodge. Corrigan Home.



: Hospitals : Prince County Hospital.



: Other congregate settings: Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown. Prince County Correctional Centre.



As of Wednesday, 96.8 per cent of Island residents 12 and above have received at least one dose of vaccine, 93.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 66.2 per cent of children five to 11 have had one dose of vaccine.