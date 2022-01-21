P.E.I. reports a 4th death due to COVID-19

Prince Edward Island is reporting its fourth death related to COVID-19

The province announced the death in a news release late Friday afternoon, saying the person was between 60 and 79 years old.

"I am deeply saddened that another person has passed away due to COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the news release.

"I offer my sincere condolences to this individual's family, friends and loved ones."

To respect the privacy of the families involved, the Chief Public Health Office has been releasing no details about any of the people who have died, beyond the general age range.

267 new cases, 309 recoveries

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the CPHO reported, there were eight individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

Also announced in the release were 267 new cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I., as well as 309 recoveries.

There are 2,429 active cases of COVID-19 at the moment, and there have been 5,628 cases since the pandemic began.

Over the last seven days, Prince Edward Island has confirmed an average of 253 cases per day.