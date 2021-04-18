7th and 8th COVID-related deaths reported on P.E.I.

Two more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. reported the deaths, P.E.I.'s seventh and eighth related to COVID-19, in a news release on Monday.

Both people are between the ages of 60 and 79.

Health P.E.I. also announced 157 new cases and 219 recoveries. There are 2,422 known active cases. Nine people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including two the Intensive Care Unit.

All eight COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 10 days.

Health P.E.I. attributes a death related to COVID-19 when "COVID-19 is the cause of death or a contributing factor."

To help prevent the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the Chief Public Health Office introduced new restrictions Jan. 18 that will last until at least Jan. 31.