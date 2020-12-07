2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

P.E.I. has announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The cases are a male in his 20s who travelled from outside Atlantic Canada, and a female under the age of 19 who is a close contact of the cases announced on Friday, the Chief Public Health Office said in a news release.

The female initially tested negative, and then tested positive. She has been in self-isolation since being identified as a close contact, according to the release.

The male also initially tested negative, then positive. He is currently in self-isolation.

P.E.I. now has has eight active cases of COVID-19 and has had 150 positive cases since the pandemic was declared.

After four new cases were announced on Friday, the Chief Public Health office said there had been a site of potential public exposure related to one of them.

The CPHO said in a release that anyone who was at Stretch Fitness in Summerside on Friday, March 19 between 8:50 and 10:30 a.m. should monitor for symptoms.

The office said these individuals do not need to self-isolate, but must report for COVID-19 tests and preserve public health measures such as wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, and keeping at least two metres away from other people.

In another public health development Monday, Charlottetown Police said a 26-year-old man had been issued a $1,000 ticket over a "large gathering" of between 20 and 25 people on Sunday night at a St. Peters Road address.

A news release said the ticket was issued under section 39(8) of the Public Health Act, which prohibits indoor personal gatherings in excess of 10 people as part of ongoing COVID-19 control measures.

"Certainly we're disappointed as a police service, but I think we should be disappointed as a community that we're still having incidents that are occurring," said Deputy Chief Brad McConnell.

"As a community, we've made huge sacrifices to get to be where we are today. And it's very disappointing to still be responding to these types of calls."

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

