P.E.I. confirms its 200th case of COVID-19 since pandemic began
Individual who tested positive for COVID-19 had travelled outside Atlantic Canada
P.E.I. has announced one new positive case of COVID-19, saying in a news release Friday afternoon that the person had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
This new case brings the province's total to an even 200 since the pandemic began.
The person who tested positive is in their 20s and is self-isolating.
In the news release, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison reminded Islanders to remain vigilant during the long weekend — keeping gatherings small, with consistent people, and following all public health measures.
The province had earlier said its testing clinics would be closed on Monday, May 24 due to the Victoria Day holiday.
Prince Edward Island currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19.
Morrison's release also said that P.E.I.'s next weekly COVID-19 briefing would be on Thursday of next week instead of its regular day, Tuesday.
