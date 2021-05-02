P.E.I. has 1 new case of COVID-19

P.E.I. is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new case is an individual in their 20s who recently travelled to P.E.I. from within Atlantic Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release. The individual is in self-isolation and being followed daily by public health. Contact tracing is underway.

"As importation of COVID-19 remains a concern, Islanders are reminded of the importance of self-isolating upon arrival into the province," Morrison said. "Those travelling in or out of P.E.I. should only do so for essential purposes at this time."

P.E.I. currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 182 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

