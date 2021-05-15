1 new case of COVID-19 on P.E.I., a close contact of daycare worker
All children and staff at Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre have tested negative, CPHO says
P.E.I. is reporting one new case of COVID-19, a person in their 20s who was a close contact of a case at a Charlottetown daycare announced last week.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, made the announcement in a news release Saturday.
The individual initially tested negative but after developing symptoms, has tested positive. The person has been self-isolating. There are no public exposures related to the case.
Last week, Leaps and Bounds Childcare Centre was shut down after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All children and staff from the daycare have been tested and initial tests are negative, Saturday's release said.
P.E.I. has 10 active cases of COVID-19, and 191 in total. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.