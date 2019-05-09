'I'll get a lot done before breakfast': P.E.I. ministers prepare for new roles

Prince Edward Island saw its first Progressive Conservative cabinet in 12 years sworn in on Thursday.

The Tories won the most seats in the legislature in the April 23 election. It is the first minority government in close to 150 years.

The newly-minted ministers said Thursday they're looking forward to learning about their departments and settling into their roles.

'Workload's never scared me off '

Dairy farmer Bloyce Thompson will begin his first term in the legislature in charge of two departments — Agriculture and Land; and Justice and Public Safety; as well as being attorney general.

'I'm humbled and honoured,' says Bloyce Thompson, P.E.I.'s new minister of agriculture and land. 'I'm glad I got that portfolio.' He is also minister of justice and public safety and will be the province's attorney general. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"I'm very comfortable with agriculture and I'm glad I got that portfolio, and I think the agricultural community is happy that a farmer will be taking that position," said Thompson.

"Justice is something new but I'm told it's a great staff there and get my feet wet there and I think I'll be quite comfortable with that. Workload's never scared me off before. So I still have to milk cows in the morning, so I'll get a lot done before breakfast."

Darlene Compton counts as a veteran in the Tory caucus, having first been elected in 2015. She is deputy premier, finance minister, and minister responsible for status of women. She is the only woman in the government caucus.

Compton is the lone female elected by the PCs. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

"My father was born in 1911, before women had the vote," said Compton. "I was raised to believe that if you worked hard and really believed in something you could accomplish it. And that's how I look at what I've done and what I intend to do."

She said it's too early to know how she'll handle her portfolio given the strong economy on P.E.I.

"Two days ago I wasn't sure what role I was going to have and today I'm finance minister," she said, grinning. "I'm looking forward to meeting my department and working with them."

King has said he intends to call a session of the legislature in mid-June, at which time Compton will have an opportunity to present her first budget.

James Aylward is P.E.I.'s new minister of health and wellness and has also been made responsible for greater Charlottetown since the city elected no PC MLAs. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

James Aylward led the PC Party for much of 2018, resigning after a poor showing in the polls last summer. King appointed him minister of health.

"What's going through my head right now is essentially the honour that's been bestowed upon me," he said. "Everybody realizes the passion I have for health and wellness."

